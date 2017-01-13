Armed Arizona motorist fatally shoots state trooper’s attacker

PHOENIX — A passing motorist in Arizona fatally shot a man who had ambushed and wounded a state police officer along an interstate highway on Thursday, authorities said.

The unidentified motorist saw the attacker “getting the better” of a state trooper who had been shot in the shoulder and pulled over to ask the officer if he could help, state Department of Public Safety Director Colonel Frank Milstead told a news conference. The incident took place west of Phoenix.

The…