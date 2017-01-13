Book club to meet Jan. 19

Hydrologic Outlook issued January 13 at 12:00AM PST until January 13 at 12:00PM PST by NWS
...Rain and snowmelt may cause localized flooding issues next week... A change in the weather pattern next week will bring above freezing temperatures to much of the region and the potential for significant rainfall to far eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. With widespread low elevation snow across the Inland Northwest, there is the possibility for small stream and urban
Overnight
Lo5°
Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog
Friday
Hi13°
Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy
Friday Night
Lo9°
Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog
Saturday
Hi17°
Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy
Saturday Night
Lo12°
Patchy Freezing Fog then Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog
Sunday
Hi21°
Flurries then Cloudy
Sunday Night
Lo13°
Cloudy
M.L.King Day
Hi23°
Mostly Cloudy
Monday Night
Lo18°
Snow Likely
Tuesday
Hi30°
Wintry Mix Likely