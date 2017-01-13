The Wenatchee World

Brewster public works chief facing assault charge

by Jefferson Robbins
EAST WENATCHEE — Brewster's former mayor, now its public works director, faces a court hearing next month, accused of punching and kneeing another man in the face over a Facebook post.

Lee W. Webster, 45, is charged with fourth-degree assault in the April 20 incident, in which he allegedly confronted the 27-year-old victim at his Douglas County place of employment. The resulting assault was caught on workplace security video, sheriff's deputies said.

Webster and his 17-year-old son allegedly went to…

