Hydrologic Outlook issued January 13 at 12:00AM PST until January 13 at 10:00AM PST by NWS

...Rain and snowmelt may cause localized flooding issues next week... A change in the weather pattern next week will bring above freezing temperatures to much of the region and the potential for significant rainfall to far eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. With widespread low elevation snow across the Inland Northwest, there is the possibility for small stream and urban

Today

Hi13° Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Tonight

Lo9° Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi17° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo12° Patchy Freezing Fog then Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi21° Flurries then Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo13° Cloudy

M.L.King Day

Hi23° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo18° Snow Likely

Tuesday

Hi30° Wintry Mix Likely

Tuesday Night

Lo28° Chance Rain

Cal pulls away late, tops UW

by Reuters
College Sports
BERKELEY, Calif. — Ivan Rabb collected a game-high 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead Cal to a 69-59 victory over Washington on Thursday night in a Pac-12 game at Haas Pavilion.

Jabari Bird added 16 points for the Golden Bears (12-5, 3-2), who upset No. 25 USC in their previous game and have won three of their last four games.

Washington (8-8, 1-3) has dropped three of its last four despite four players in double figures. David Crisp led…

