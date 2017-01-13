Cal pulls away late, tops UW

BERKELEY, Calif. — Ivan Rabb collected a game-high 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead Cal to a 69-59 victory over Washington on Thursday night in a Pac-12 game at Haas Pavilion.

Jabari Bird added 16 points for the Golden Bears (12-5, 3-2), who upset No. 25 USC in their previous game and have won three of their last four games.

Washington (8-8, 1-3) has dropped three of its last four despite four players in double figures. David Crisp led…