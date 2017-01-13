Cal pulls away late, tops UW

BERKELEY, Calif. — Ivan Rabb collected a game-high 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead Cal to a 69-59 victory over Washington on Thursday night in a Pac-12 game at Haas Pavilion.
Jabari Bird added 16 points for the Golden Bears (12-5, 3-2), who upset No. 25 USC in their previous game and have won three of their last four games.
Washington (8-8, 1-3) has dropped three of its last four despite four players in double figures. David Crisp led…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.