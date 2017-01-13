Dear Abby | High school friend turned enemy continues her attacks

Dear Abby: I need your help in dealing with an old “frenemy.” “Jenny” and I were friends in high school, but she constantly berated me and accused me of taking advantage of her. She would make herself feel better by putting me down.

After she went away to college, she got pregnant by a non-boyfriend. When she had an abortion, she swore me to secrecy because she didn’t tell the father. Shortly thereafter, he came to me and tricked me…