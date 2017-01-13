Douglas, Okanogan PUDs break new power-use records

NCW — The Douglas and Okanogan County PUDs Friday reported new peak energy-use records, as customers’ electric furnaces worked overtime to ward off the zero and sub-zero temperatures early Friday morning.

The Douglas PUD hits its new peak of 229 megawatts between 7 a.m. and 8 am. Friday morning. The old record, set just a day earlier, was 228 megawatts at that same time of day.

Demand in Okanogan County hit an historic high of 178 megawatts at 8 a.m.…