Hydrologic Outlook issued January 14 at 12:00AM PST until January 16 at 5:00PM PST by NWS

...Rain and snowmelt may cause localized flooding issues next week... A change in the weather pattern next week will bring above freezing temperatures to much of the region and the potential for significant rainfall to far eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. With widespread low elevation snow across the Inland

This Afternoon

Hi13° Patchy Freezing Fog

Tonight

Lo7° Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi17° Slight Chance Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo12° Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi22° Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog then Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday Night

Lo14° Slight Chance Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog

M.L.King Day

Hi24° Snow Likely and Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday Night

Lo19° Snow Likely

Tuesday

Hi30° Wintry Mix Likely

Tuesday Night

Lo29° Rain/Freezing Rain Likely then Rain Likely

Douglas, Okanogan PUDs break new power-use records

by Christine Pratt
NCW — The Douglas and Okanogan County PUDs Friday reported new peak energy-use records, as customers’ electric furnaces worked overtime to ward off the zero and sub-zero temperatures early Friday morning.

The Douglas PUD hits its new peak of 229 megawatts between 7 a.m. and 8 am. Friday morning. The old record, set just a day earlier, was 228 megawatts at that same time of day.

Demand in Okanogan County hit an historic high of 178 megawatts at 8 a.m.…

