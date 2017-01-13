The Wenatchee World

Weather:

-2°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Hydrologic Outlook issued January 13 at 12:00AM PST until January 13 at 12:00PM PST by NWS

...Rain and snowmelt may cause localized flooding issues next week... A change in the weather pattern next week will bring above freezing temperatures to much of the region and the potential for significant rainfall to far eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. With widespread low elevation snow across the Inland Northwest, there is the possibility for small stream and urban

Overnight

Lo5° Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi13° Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo9° Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi17° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo12° Patchy Freezing Fog then Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi21° Flurries then Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo13° Cloudy

M.L.King Day

Hi23° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo18° Snow Likely

Tuesday

Hi30° Wintry Mix Likely

Frank Cone | Just keep rowin’

by Marco MartinezFeatures editor
Send to Kindle
Print This

Photographer Frank Cone captured this image last month of a solitary rower on the Columbia River. (Frank Cone photo)

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 