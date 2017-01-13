Frank Cone | Just keep rowin’
Photographer Frank Cone captured this image last month of a solitary rower on the Columbia River. (Frank Cone photo)…
Hydrologic Outlook issued January 13 at 12:00AM PST until January 13 at 12:00PM PST by NWS
Lo5° Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog
Hi13° Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy
Lo9° Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog
Hi17° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy
Lo12° Patchy Freezing Fog then Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog
Hi21° Flurries then Cloudy
Lo13° Cloudy
Hi23° Mostly Cloudy
Lo18° Snow Likely
Hi30° Wintry Mix Likely
Photographer Frank Cone captured this image last month of a solitary rower on the Columbia River. (Frank Cone photo)…