Fred Malir
Wenatchee, WA
Fred passed peacefully on January 5, 2017, in his home in Wenatchee, WA. He
was born April 5, 1923, in Bratislava, Czechoslovakia. Fred’s dad moved the
family to Montevideo, Uruguay, South America, to escape another war, which he
saw was coming in Europe. Fred was three at the time and quickly learned
Spanish. His father sent him to a British school, where he became fluent in
English and developed the skill of rapid bilingual interpreting. In 1944, he
received the Lord Jesus as his personal Savior and shortly afterward, the Lord
called him to a full-time ministry of preaching the gospel. For the next 14
years he traveled extensively throughout South America with this purpose. In
1958, he made a trip with another missionary to the U.S.A. and met Ann
Whittemore in Long Island, VA. They fell in love and two years later, Fred
moved to the U.S.A., and they were married on December 31, 1960.
After their only child, Amy, was born, they moved to Los Angeles, CA, living
in CA, OK and CO before returning to the family farm in Virginia in 1981. From
that home base, Fred resumed traveling extensively, until he had finally been
in 50 countries. In 2011, he and Ann moved to Wenatchee, WA, to be close to
their daughter and her family. It was a great joy to Fred to be surrounded and
loved by four generations of children, until the Lord took him Home to be with
Him.
Fred was not only a preacher and teacher of God’s Word, but also a writer of
eight books. In them, he wrote about the intimate fellowship he enjoyed with
the Lord on his many adventures. His desire was to encourage the reader to
seek the Lord for this same relationship, available to everyone. These books
have been translated into Spanish and Portuguese and freely and widely
distributed.
He was a sweet lover to his wife for 56 years, a fun playmate to his children,
and an available friend to all who were brought into his life. He was a great
gift to many in many places, and we thank God for him. He will be greatly
missed.
Fred is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Ann; daugher, Amy Malir
(Steve) Wilfong; granddaughters: Ashley Wilfong (Joel) Hewitt, Victoria
Wilfong (Chad) Stutzman; three great-grandchildren: Henry Hewitt, Blake
Stutzman, and Leela Hewitt; and his sister, Emily Smith, of Sierra Vista, AZ.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, 2017,
at Columbia Heights, 1550 Cherry St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Arrangements are
by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
