Fred Malir

Wenatchee, WA

Fred passed peacefully on January 5, 2017, in his home in Wenatchee, WA. He

was born April 5, 1923, in Bratislava, Czechoslovakia. Fred’s dad moved the

family to Montevideo, Uruguay, South America, to escape another war, which he

saw was coming in Europe. Fred was three at the time and quickly learned

Spanish. His father sent him to a British school, where he became fluent in

English and developed the skill of rapid bilingual interpreting. In 1944, he

received the Lord Jesus as his personal Savior and shortly afterward, the Lord

called him to a full-time ministry of preaching the gospel. For the next 14

years he traveled extensively throughout South America with this purpose. In

1958, he made a trip with another missionary to the U.S.A. and met Ann

Whittemore in Long Island, VA. They fell in love and two years later, Fred

moved to the U.S.A., and they were married on December 31, 1960.

After their only child, Amy, was born, they moved to Los Angeles, CA, living

in CA, OK and CO before returning to the family farm in Virginia in 1981. From

that home base, Fred resumed traveling extensively, until he had finally been

in 50 countries. In 2011, he and Ann moved to Wenatchee, WA, to be close to

their daughter and her family. It was a great joy to Fred to be surrounded and

loved by four generations of children, until the Lord took him Home to be with

Him.

Fred was not only a preacher and teacher of God’s Word, but also a writer of

eight books. In them, he wrote about the intimate fellowship he enjoyed with

the Lord on his many adventures. His desire was to encourage the reader to

seek the Lord for this same relationship, available to everyone. These books

have been translated into Spanish and Portuguese and freely and widely

distributed.

He was a sweet lover to his wife for 56 years, a fun playmate to his children,

and an available friend to all who were brought into his life. He was a great

gift to many in many places, and we thank God for him. He will be greatly

missed.

Fred is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Ann; daugher, Amy Malir

(Steve) Wilfong; granddaughters: Ashley Wilfong (Joel) Hewitt, Victoria

Wilfong (Chad) Stutzman; three great-grandchildren: Henry Hewitt, Blake

Stutzman, and Leela Hewitt; and his sister, Emily Smith, of Sierra Vista, AZ.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, 2017,

at Columbia Heights, 1550 Cherry St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Arrangements are

by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.