Gonzaga blows out LMU in second half

SPOKANE — The storyline hasn’t changed much in Gonzaga’s four WCC games.

The Zags have experienced a few first-half issues, but follow it up with a strong second half.

That was the case again as No. 5 Gonzaga blew out the Loyola Marymount 93-55 in front of a full house of 6,000 Thursday at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Senior center Przemek Karnowski led a balanced attack with 17 points and four assists. Six Zags reached double figures. Zach Collins had…