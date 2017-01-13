Lloyd James Wortz
Lloyd James Wortz
Anaheim, CA
Lloyd James Wortz, 76, of Anaheim, CA, died January 7, 2017. He was born to
parents, George and Alene Wortz, in the city of Wenatchee, WA, on August 27,
1940. He lived on a three acre apple ranch and attended Sunnyslope School. He
graduated from Wenatchee High School. He moved to California in the early
1960’s and died in Anaheim, CA. Jim owned Sports Warehouse in Anaheim, CA,
where he sold and manufactured skateboards until he retired in 2011.
Jim is survived by two sons: Anthony Scott Belt and his wife, Mary, from
Wenatchee, WA, and Lloyd James Wortz, Jr. (Jimmy) from Anaheim, CA;
granddaughter, Sara Belt; two grandsons: Ryan Wortz and Robert Belt; and two
great-grandchildren. Included in his family are step-daughters: Natalie Lopez
and Sharon Lopez Chambleron. A younger sister, Sharon Kaiser, lives in Idaho
with husband, Wayne. His former wife, Cora Lopez Wortz and good friend, Mark
Ritchey, have remained close to him throughout the years. He was preceded in
death by a step-son, Vince Lopez of Anaheim, CA; and younger brother, Roger L.
Wortz of Wenatchee, WA.
Funeral Services will be held at the Hilgenfeld Mortuary in Anaheim, CA, on
January 18, 2017. The Graveside Services will be at the Wenatchee City
Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on January 23, 2017. In lieu of flowers, donations can
be sent to: Sunnyslope Church of the Brethren Baptist in Wenatchee, WA, 98801,
or the American Diabetes Association. Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral home,
Wenatchee, WA, is in charge of the burial service.
