Lloyd James Wortz

Anaheim, CA

Lloyd James Wortz, 76, of Anaheim, CA, died January 7, 2017. He was born to

parents, George and Alene Wortz, in the city of Wenatchee, WA, on August 27,

1940. He lived on a three acre apple ranch and attended Sunnyslope School. He

graduated from Wenatchee High School. He moved to California in the early

1960’s and died in Anaheim, CA. Jim owned Sports Warehouse in Anaheim, CA,

where he sold and manufactured skateboards until he retired in 2011.

Jim is survived by two sons: Anthony Scott Belt and his wife, Mary, from

Wenatchee, WA, and Lloyd James Wortz, Jr. (Jimmy) from Anaheim, CA;

granddaughter, Sara Belt; two grandsons: Ryan Wortz and Robert Belt; and two

great-grandchildren. Included in his family are step-daughters: Natalie Lopez

and Sharon Lopez Chambleron. A younger sister, Sharon Kaiser, lives in Idaho

with husband, Wayne. His former wife, Cora Lopez Wortz and good friend, Mark

Ritchey, have remained close to him throughout the years. He was preceded in

death by a step-son, Vince Lopez of Anaheim, CA; and younger brother, Roger L.

Wortz of Wenatchee, WA.

Funeral Services will be held at the Hilgenfeld Mortuary in Anaheim, CA, on

January 18, 2017. The Graveside Services will be at the Wenatchee City

Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on January 23, 2017. In lieu of flowers, donations can

be sent to: Sunnyslope Church of the Brethren Baptist in Wenatchee, WA, 98801,

or the American Diabetes Association. Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral home,

Wenatchee, WA, is in charge of the burial service.