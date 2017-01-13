Memo: Uncertainties over shooting surround Eastside cop’s dismissal

EAST WENATCHEE — In firing Officer Kaiti Wilkins from the East Wenatchee Police Department, administrators cited a finding that her fatal shooting of an auto passenger last September was not “clearly justifiable.”

Wilkins was dismissed from the force Dec. 7, three months after she shot and killed 25-year-old Cameron S. Ayers in a residential driveway just outside East Wenatchee.

A Dec. 14 memo from Police Chief Randy Harrison on Wilkins’ firing cited a Nov. 23 review of the case, carried out by Douglas County Prosecutor Steve Clem. In that review, Clem found that Wilkins — a 23-year-old former sheriff’s deputy who’d been on the East Wenatchee force less than three months — did not act criminally when she shot Ayers while he sat in the backseat of a parked Chevy Cavalier.

But assessing investigative reports on the shooting, Clem questioned whether Wilkins used reasonable force in the encounter, and whether there was “no reasonably effective alternative” to opening fire on Ayers.

Harrison highlighted those uncertainties in his Dec. 14 memo, obtained Thursday by The Wenatchee World through public records requests. He wrote that he went over Clem’s review Nov. 30 with Mayor Steve Lacy and city attorney Devin Poulson, and made the decision to fire Wilkins.

However, Harrison’s memo does not explicitly state the reason for the firing. Harrison presented Wilkins with a letter of dismissal Dec. 7. That letter also does not state a reason.

Wilkins was still within a mandatory 12-month probationary period. Probationary hires have no leeway to appeal a dismissal, Poulson said last week.

Wilkins was patrolling early Sept. 3 with state Department of Corrections officer Cassandra Sperle when the two of them noticed the car Ayers was traveling in. Ayers was a former felon on probation, sought on an administrative warrant for failing to report to his DOC officer.

When the car pulled into a driveway in the 200 block of Bellevue Street Northwest, Wilkins and Sperle confronted the occupants. Ayers was in the backseat of the two-door sedan, and Wilkins told investigators he refused to put up his hands and made a furtive movement that made her believe he was reaching for a weapon.

Wilkins shot Ayers three times. Two knives were found near his body after he was removed from the car, but there were no firearms on his body or in the vehicle.

Clem’s review of the shooting investigation, carried out by a multi-agency task force, judged that while Wilkins did not act criminally, “there is a question as to whether there was no reasonably effective alternative to the use of force and if the amount of force used was reasonable.”

“Wilkins did not wait to determine whether Ayers was actually reaching for a weapon and whether the weapon was a knife or a firearm,” Clem wrote.

Prior to joining the East Wenatchee force, Wilkins worked as a Douglas County deputy for 11 months. Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal had fired her last April for “issues of dereliction of duty, insubordination, lack of follow-up and poor attitude,” according to department documents.