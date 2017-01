I laid in my 2-year-old’s bed, singing to him with tears running down my cheeks. That’s because tonight he walked into his room, laid down and let me tuck him in without screaming.

I laid as close to him as I could get, his chubby little arm wrapped around my neck. I closed my eyes and sang, and took it all in, his freaking adorable 2-year-old voice singing the words with me. I softly ticked his skin behind his ear…