Obama surprises Vice President Biden with Medal of Freedom
WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Barack Obama surprised Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday by awarding him the Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction in an emotional White House ceremony that celebrated their partnership over eight years in office.
“This is an extraordinary man,” Obama said of his friend and running mate at a surprise ceremony with staff, family and friends of the vice president.
“For the past eight years, he could not have been a more devoted or effective partner…