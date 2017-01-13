Old news | Lee School P-TO plans fundraiser

Hydrologic Outlook issued January 13 at 12:00AM PST until January 13 at 12:00PM PST by NWS

...Rain and snowmelt may cause localized flooding issues next week... A change in the weather pattern next week will bring above freezing temperatures to much of the region and the potential for significant rainfall to far eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. With widespread low elevation snow across the Inland Northwest, there is the possibility for small stream and urban

Overnight Lo5 ° Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday Hi13 ° Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Friday Night Lo9 ° Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday Hi17 ° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Saturday Night Lo12 ° Patchy Freezing Fog then Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday Hi21 ° Flurries then Cloudy

Sunday Night Lo13 ° Cloudy

M.L.King Day Hi23 ° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night Lo18 ° Snow Likely