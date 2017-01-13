Poetry recitation contest scheduled for Jan. 18

OKANOGAN — Okanogan High School will host its ninth annual Poetry Out Loud championship at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the high school cafeteria.

The annual competition is the first step for students in the Poetry Out Loud National Recitation contest. The winner of the competition will receive a cash prize and will advance to the state championship March 4 in Tacoma.

Finalists include Josh Talley-Hammer, Hayley Wyllson, Dallas Heindselman, Rebekah Surgeon, Trinity Wood, Tessa McCoy and Zuleika Provstgard.

Attendance is free…