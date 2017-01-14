The Wenatchee World

Weather:

10°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Hydrologic Outlook issued January 14 at 12:00AM PST until January 14 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...Rain and snowmelt may cause localized flooding issues next week... A change in the weather pattern next week will bring above freezing temperatures to much of the region and the potential for significant rainfall to far eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. With widespread low elevation snow across the Inland

Overnight

Lo7° Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi17° Slight Chance Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo12° Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi22° Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog then Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday Night

Lo14° Slight Chance Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog

M.L.King Day

Hi24° Snow Likely and Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday Night

Lo19° Snow Likely

Tuesday

Hi30° Wintry Mix Likely

Tuesday Night

Lo29° Rain/Freezing Rain Likely then Rain Likely

Wednesday

Hi37° Rain Likely

Prep focus: Chelan boys basketball team extend lead in CTL with win over Omak

by Daniel Rubens.
Send to Kindle
Print This

CHELAN — In the program’s first season since the retirement of longtime coach Joe Harris, the Chelan boys basketball team hasn’t missed a beat. The Goats entered Friday’s game with Omak atop the Caribou Trail League standings with a 5-1 record in league games, and they had a chance to separate even further from the pack with the second-place Pioneers visiting Chelan.

It wasn’t easy, but they did just that. Chelan started slowly at both ends of the floor, but…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 