Prep Friday: Cashmere girls basketball team stays perfect with comeback win over Okanogan

OKANOGAN — The Cashmere girls basketball team has proved throughout most of the season that it can win by putting a pounding on its opponents and the scoreboard, but Friday night at Okanogan High School’s Dawson Gymnasium, Cashmere proved it can also win a defensive slugfest. Cashmere defeated Okanogan 42-34 to remain unbeaten for the season.

In a game that Cashmere coach Brent Darnell compared to a heavyweight boxing match, the visiting Bulldogs clamped down on Jill Townsend and held…