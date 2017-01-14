The Wenatchee World

Hydrologic Outlook issued January 14 at 12:00AM PST until January 14 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...Rain and snowmelt may cause localized flooding issues next week... A change in the weather pattern next week will bring above freezing temperatures to much of the region and the potential for significant rainfall to far eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. With widespread low elevation snow across the Inland

Overnight

Lo7° Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi17° Slight Chance Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo12° Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi22° Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog then Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday Night

Lo14° Slight Chance Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog

M.L.King Day

Hi24° Snow Likely and Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday Night

Lo19° Snow Likely

Tuesday

Hi30° Wintry Mix Likely

Tuesday Night

Lo29° Rain/Freezing Rain Likely then Rain Likely

Wednesday

Hi37° Rain Likely

Prep Friday: Cashmere girls basketball team stays perfect with comeback win over Okanogan

by By World sports staff
OKANOGAN — The Cashmere girls basketball team has proved throughout most of the season that it can win by putting a pounding on its opponents and the scoreboard, but Friday night at Okanogan High School’s Dawson Gymnasium, Cashmere proved it can also win a defensive slugfest. Cashmere defeated Okanogan 42-34 to remain unbeaten for the season.

In a game that Cashmere coach Brent Darnell compared to a heavyweight boxing match, the visiting Bulldogs clamped down on Jill Townsend and held…

