Pybus MLK day features games, free tutoring

WENATCHEE — Pybus Public Market will host a game and tutoring day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday in the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Activities will include an inflatable bouncy house, board games, card games and a bean bag toss. Children should be supervised by a parent or guardian at all times. AmeriCorps volunteers will also be on hand to meet with local students and provide free tutoring.

For more information, contact the market at 888-3900.