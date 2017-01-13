Safety Valve: Letters from readers

Wenatchee shines

Citizens of Wenatchee, take a bow.

Over the New Year weekend my wife and I along with one other couple traveled to your fair town to attend the two hockey games involving your Wenatchee Wild and our Chilliwack Chiefs. I must say we were impressed with the hospitality shown us and the general friendliness of your people.

We approached our attendance at the Town Toyota Center the first night with a little trepidation, considering we were wearing “the…