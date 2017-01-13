Scouts make annual winter trek to Scout-A-Vista

Once a year the Cub Scouts from Pack 1 attend their annual Cold Toes Campout up at Scout-A-Vista near Mission Ridge Ski resort.

The outing is for the scouts and families of the Tiger Den (first graders) all the way up to the Webelos 2 (the fifth graders). The Webelos 1 and 2 get a two-night stay with a cabin all to themselves; the rest get to come up for one night and stay in the lodge.

The lodge is…