The Apple Leaf | Commentary: The absolute truth of feminism

Feminism. Just the word brings about an air of tension to the room it’s uttered in. From dank memes about it on Instagram, to it being the reason your mom hates Donald Trump, feminism is a prevalent topic in our society. However, what you think you may know about feminism is most likely based upon layers and layers of stereotypes orchestrated by eccentric figures and stories featured on social media. I’m writing here today, to help unravel the enigma of…