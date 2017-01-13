Thinning and burning proposed near Twisp

TWISP — The Methow Valley Ranger District is proposing to thin and treat about 300 acres of national forestland on McClure Mountain to help protect an emergency communications site.

The mountain is the primary communication hub for most emergency and non-emergency communication in the Methow Valley.

Shrubs and trees that are stressed by diseases and insects pose a risk of wildfire, and firefighter safety, a U.S. Forest Service news release said.

The district wants to reduce ladder fuels and dead…