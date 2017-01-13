Warming temp bring danger from flooding, ice jams

WENATCHEE — Above-freezing temperatures and rain forecast for midweek could bring danger from flooding and ice jams.

Temperatures as high as 40 degrees and possible rain could cause rapid snowmelt and flooding in area rivers, Chelan County Public Works officials warned in a news release Friday.

Ice jams form after long cold spells and break into chunks as temperatures rise. The chunks can cause jams at obstructions, including bridges and culverts, as they move downstream. Sudden release of ice jams…