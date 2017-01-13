The Wenatchee World

Hydrologic Outlook issued January 14 at 12:00AM PST until January 16 at 5:00PM PST by NWS

...Rain and snowmelt may cause localized flooding issues next week... A change in the weather pattern next week will bring above freezing temperatures to much of the region and the potential for significant rainfall to far eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. With widespread low elevation snow across the Inland

This Afternoon

Hi13° Patchy Freezing Fog

Tonight

Lo7° Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi17° Slight Chance Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo12° Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi22° Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog then Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday Night

Lo14° Slight Chance Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog

M.L.King Day

Hi24° Snow Likely and Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday Night

Lo19° Snow Likely

Tuesday

Hi30° Wintry Mix Likely

Tuesday Night

Lo29° Rain/Freezing Rain Likely then Rain Likely

Warming temp bring danger from flooding, ice jams

by Christine Pratt
Public Safety
WENATCHEE — Above-freezing temperatures and rain forecast for midweek could bring danger from flooding and ice jams. 

Temperatures as high as 40 degrees and possible rain could cause rapid snowmelt and flooding in area rivers, Chelan County Public Works officials warned in a news release Friday.

Ice jams form after long cold spells and break into chunks as temperatures rise. The chunks can cause jams at obstructions, including bridges and culverts, as they move downstream. Sudden release of ice jams…

