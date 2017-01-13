Wesley Collinson
Wesley Collinson
East Wenatchee, WA
Our beloved son, Wes, passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord on
January 8, 2017, at Central Washington Hospital, following a short illness.
Wes was born to Doug Collinson and Faye (Collinson) Kronholm at the Deaconess
Hospital on November 7, 1965. He attended schools in East Wenatchee, WA,
graduating from Eastmont High School. Folowing graduation, he enlisted in the
U.S. Army, serving five years in Germany. Upon his honorable discharge, he
trained for and worked in the marine mechanics field, followed by
refrigeration technician work.
He moved to his home up the Entiat River approximately ten years ago. Wes
loved camping and fishing. He was a kind hearted and gentle person and adored
his faithful canine companion, Daley.
“Good night, sweet Prince; we will see you in the morning at Heaven’s gate.”
Wes is survived by his father and mother, Dayle and Fare Kronholm of East
Wenatchee, WA; brother, Rick Collinson of Ardenvoir, WA; sister, Camie Johnson
of Wenatchee, WA; plus a large extended family. He was preceded in death by
grandparents on both sides; his father, Douglas Collinson; in addition to
numerous extended family members.
A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.
