Wesley Collinson

East Wenatchee, WA

Our beloved son, Wes, passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord on

January 8, 2017, at Central Washington Hospital, following a short illness.

Wes was born to Doug Collinson and Faye (Collinson) Kronholm at the Deaconess

Hospital on November 7, 1965. He attended schools in East Wenatchee, WA,

graduating from Eastmont High School. Folowing graduation, he enlisted in the

U.S. Army, serving five years in Germany. Upon his honorable discharge, he

trained for and worked in the marine mechanics field, followed by

refrigeration technician work.

He moved to his home up the Entiat River approximately ten years ago. Wes

loved camping and fishing. He was a kind hearted and gentle person and adored

his faithful canine companion, Daley.

“Good night, sweet Prince; we will see you in the morning at Heaven’s gate.”

Wes is survived by his father and mother, Dayle and Fare Kronholm of East

Wenatchee, WA; brother, Rick Collinson of Ardenvoir, WA; sister, Camie Johnson

of Wenatchee, WA; plus a large extended family. He was preceded in death by

grandparents on both sides; his father, Douglas Collinson; in addition to

numerous extended family members.

A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.