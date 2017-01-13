The Wenatchee World

Hydrologic Outlook issued January 14 at 12:00AM PST until January 14 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...Rain and snowmelt may cause localized flooding issues next week... A change in the weather pattern next week will bring above freezing temperatures to much of the region and the potential for significant rainfall to far eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. With widespread low elevation snow across the Inland

Tonight

Lo7° Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi17° Slight Chance Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo12° Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi22° Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog then Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday Night

Lo14° Slight Chance Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog

M.L.King Day

Hi24° Snow Likely and Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday Night

Lo19° Snow Likely

Tuesday

Hi30° Wintry Mix Likely

Tuesday Night

Lo29° Rain/Freezing Rain Likely then Rain Likely

Wednesday

Hi37° Rain Likely

Wild first BCHL team to clinch postseason berth with win over Alberni Valley

by David Heiling
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild became the first British Columbia Hockey League team to clinch a postseason berth on Friday night. When West Kelowna beat Surrey just moments after Wenatchee’s 4-1 win over Alberni Valley at Town Toyota Center, the Wild proved they are one of the four best teams in the BCHL’s Mainland Division, and will play hockey after the conclusion of the league’s regular season.

Wenatchee now focuses on securing home ice in the first round of the…

