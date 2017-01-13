Wilford Ivan Stevens
Wilford Ivan Stevens, 88, of Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.
Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Hydrologic Outlook issued January 13 at 12:00AM PST until January 13 at 10:00AM PST by NWS
Hi13° Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy
Lo9° Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog
Hi17° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy
Lo12° Patchy Freezing Fog then Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog
Hi21° Flurries then Cloudy
Lo13° Cloudy
Hi23° Mostly Cloudy
Lo18° Snow Likely
Hi30° Wintry Mix Likely
Lo28° Chance Rain
Wilford Ivan Stevens, 88, of Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.
Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.
A few important points:
For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy