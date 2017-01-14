The Wenatchee World

Hydrologic Outlook issued January 14 at 12:00AM PST until January 14 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...Rain and snowmelt may cause localized flooding issues next week... A change in the weather pattern next week will bring above freezing temperatures to much of the region and the potential for significant rainfall to far eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. With widespread low elevation snow across the Inland

This Afternoon

Hi14° Mostly Cloudy

Tonight

Lo8° Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi20° Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog then Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday Night

Lo10° Slight Chance Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog

M.L.King Day

Hi20° Patchy Freezing Fog then Wintry Mix Likely

Monday Night

Lo20° Wintry Mix Likely

Tuesday

Hi31° Rain/Freezing Rain Likely

Tuesday Night

Lo30° Rain Likely

Wednesday

Hi36° Rain Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo31° Chance Rain

20th Annual Janice Franz Talent Show set for Feb. 15-17

by Janet Franz Talent Show
WENATCHEE — The Janice Franz Talent Show this year will raise money for Wendy Skalisky, a well-known community member, and cancer volunteer, to aid her in her fight against breast cancer.

Wendy has spent much of her professional life, donating wigs to cancer patients, grooming their hair and making sure that they feel beautiful as they are undergoing lifesaving treatments. In 2016 she was presented with the Wellness Place Legacy Award for her commitment to serving families in their darkest…

