Brr-brr-break in cold weather due Monday

EAST WENATCHEE — A welcome brr-brr-break in the region’s string of near-zero temps (and lower) should arrive Monday night when a new storm system both flushes out stagnant air and warms things up.

Record low temps set Thursday and Friday mornings at Pangborn Memorial Airport failed to repeat Saturday, said forecaster Andrew Kalin with the National Weather Service in Spokane. “Conditions may already be warming a little,” he said Saturday, “but it's still cold out there today.”

The low temp…