Day of diversity | Cultural mix of music, dance and social justice celebrates MLK legacy

WENATCHEE — Civil rights and social justice mixed with dabs of mariachi music, karate kicks, Native American storytelling and Irish and Peruvian dancing — now that’s a diverse celebration of diversity.

Scores of residents gathered at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center on Saturday to honor winners of the 13th annual Civil Rights & Social Justice Awards as part of the museum’s performance-filled Multicultural and Martin Luther King Jr. Festival.

Norma Gallegos, a longtime spokeswoman for the local Latino…