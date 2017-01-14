The Wenatchee World

Weather:

16°

Forecast

Weather

Hydrologic Outlook issued January 14 at 12:00AM PST until January 14 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...Rain and snowmelt may cause localized flooding issues next week... A change in the weather pattern next week will bring above freezing temperatures to much of the region and the potential for significant rainfall to far eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. With widespread low elevation snow across the Inland

This Afternoon

Hi13° Mostly Cloudy

Tonight

Lo8° Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi20° Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog then Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday Night

Lo10° Slight Chance Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog

M.L.King Day

Hi20° Patchy Freezing Fog then Wintry Mix Likely

Monday Night

Lo20° Wintry Mix Likely

Tuesday

Hi31° Rain/Freezing Rain Likely

Tuesday Night

Lo30° Rain Likely

Wednesday

Hi36° Rain Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo31° Chance Rain

Everyday Business | Foreman Fruit buys Oregon’s largest grower

by Mike Irwin
Business
Two Northwest family-run companies have joined together to grow and sell oodles of fruit.

The Foreman Fruit Company of Wenatchee has bought Earl Brown & Sons, Oregon's largest grower and packer of fresh apples, industry trade journals reported Wednesday.

The acquisition gives Foreman Fruit an additional 1,000 acres of apples and 115 acres of wine grapes in the area around Milton-Freewater, Oregon.

A purchase price was not disclosed, but under the deal the Brown company will keep its name while…

