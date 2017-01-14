Everyday Business | Foreman Fruit buys Oregon’s largest grower

Two Northwest family-run companies have joined together to grow and sell oodles of fruit.

The Foreman Fruit Company of Wenatchee has bought Earl Brown & Sons, Oregon's largest grower and packer of fresh apples, industry trade journals reported Wednesday.

The acquisition gives Foreman Fruit an additional 1,000 acres of apples and 115 acres of wine grapes in the area around Milton-Freewater, Oregon.

A purchase price was not disclosed, but under the deal the Brown company will keep its name while…