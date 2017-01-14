Growers can learn about hort trends, management, pests

NCW — Fruit growers, put on your thinking caps. Opportunities begin this week to learn about the latest in horticulture, including soils, pests, diseases, weeds and other topics and trends.

Six programs hosted by Washington State University Tree Fruit Extension will be held in January and February in Central Washington. The gatherings are sponsored by Northwest Cherries, Pear Bureau Northwest, NCW Fieldmen’s Association and the Okanogan Horticultural Association.

The six programs are:

Chelan Horticultural Meeting, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.…