MLK Day | What’s open and closed
Here’s what’s open and closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day:
Banks: Most banks will be closed Monday.
Buses: Link Transit will not run Monday. Grant County Transit buses will not run Monday.
Chelan County PUD: Lobbies will be open.
Garbage service: Waste Management of Greater Wenatchee will run regular collection routes Monday.
Government offices: Federal, state, county and city offices will be closed Monday. Driver and vehicle licensing offices will be closed Monday.
Library: The Wenatchee and East Wenatchee…