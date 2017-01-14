30 Under 35 | Next question: Keri Davis

The Wenatchee Valley Business World’s “30 Under 35” program honored young community leaders earlier ​last year​. We tap their thoughts in this Sunday interview series.

Keri Davis, 29

Electrical construction project manager, VECA Electric

While attending the University of Washington, Davis was an intern on the construction of Seattle light rail. From there, she became project engineer for a large data center in East Wenatchee, an eight-month project that turned into eight years (and counting) of successful projects in North Central Washington. Davis opened VECA’s Wenatchee office and earned maintenance contracts with some of the biggest companies in the region.

Q. What accomplishments are you most proud of?

A. Aside from opening and building VECA’s Wenatchee office, I am most proud of being a successful young woman in a male-dominated industry. I have been diligent in working my way up the ladder to the position I now hold. Reputations are important in our small industry, and I am extremely proud of the name I have made for myself.

​​Q. What are your goals?

A. My personal goal is to continue to raise my family here in the Wenatchee Valley. I hope to instill a love and appreciation for the outdoors in my children and teach them to be good stewards of our community. Professionally, I plan to grow and maintain the Wenatchee office infrastructure that I have worked hard to build. That means not just working on new construction projects but also providing maintenance to those already in business.

Recently I have been working on a list of personal and professional goals I’d like to accomplish every five years. Currently it is my “30 x 30” or “30 things I want to do before I am 30” list. It is almost complete and am already writing ideas down for my “35 x 35.” Many of them challenge me to try new things that are unique to our area. I was originally inspired by my friend, Molly Steere, to start this list four years ago, and now I have inspired others to do the same.

Q. How are you contributing to the success of your community?

A. Playing outside is one of the many ways we contribute to the success of our valley. At age 2, my daughter, Joanna, is the youngest member of the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust. I regularly contribute photos to Wenatchee Outdoors and write blog articles when I can about getting outside with kids. Currently, I am working with social media directors on a new documentary called “Born Wild” that shows the many ways we can take our kids outside. Studies have shown that kids raised with outdoor outlets grow up happier and are more likely to take care of their community and planet. This doesn’t mean they need to be doing anything extreme, but there are so many ways we can get out with our kids, especially where we live. If I can inspire someone to “Just Get Out” I know they’ll contribute to the preservation of our community and pass it along. The opportunities are endless and it’s contagious!

Supporting our local economy and small businesses is also important to me. My husband’s family not only has their own small dirt-work construction business but they are orchardists as well. I have friends that have opened up yoga studios, health bars and restaurants. They’re jewelry makers and artists. My peers are taking Wenatchee to a new and exciting place, and it’s important to me to make sure they succeed.

— Compiled by Mike Irwin, World staff