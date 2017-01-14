The Wenatchee World

Hydrologic Outlook issued January 14 at 12:00AM PST until January 14 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...Rain and snowmelt may cause localized flooding issues next week... A change in the weather pattern next week will bring above freezing temperatures to much of the region and the potential for significant rainfall to far eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. With widespread low elevation snow across the Inland

Today

Hi17° Slight Chance Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Tonight

Lo12° Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi21° Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog then Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday Night

Lo14° Slight Chance Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog

M.L.King Day

Hi24° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo18° Snow Likely

Tuesday

Hi29° Wintry Mix Likely

Tuesday Night

Lo28° Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday

Hi35° Rain Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo31° Chance Rain

Photo Gallery: Chelan plays Omak in basketball

by MIke Bonnicksen
Chelan vs Omak in boys and girls basketball. Omak won the girls game 60-39 while Chelan won the boys game 62-47.

