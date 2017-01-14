Photo Gallery: Chelan plays Omak in basketball

Hydrologic Outlook issued January 14 at 12:00AM PST until January 14 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...Rain and snowmelt may cause localized flooding issues next week... A change in the weather pattern next week will bring above freezing temperatures to much of the region and the potential for significant rainfall to far eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. With widespread low elevation snow across the Inland

Today Hi17 ° Slight Chance Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Tonight Lo12 ° Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday Hi21 ° Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog then Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday Night Lo14 ° Slight Chance Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog

M.L.King Day Hi24 ° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night Lo18 ° Snow Likely

Tuesday Hi29 ° Wintry Mix Likely

Tuesday Night Lo28 ° Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday Hi35 ° Rain Likely