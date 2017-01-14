Playing at Winterfest

Hydrologic Outlook issued January 15 at 12:00AM PST until January 14 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...Rain and snowmelt may cause localized flooding issues next week... A change in the weather pattern next week will bring above freezing temperatures to much of the region and the potential for significant rainfall to far eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. With widespread low elevation snow across the Inland

Tonight Lo8 ° Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday Hi20 ° Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog then Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday Night Lo10 ° Slight Chance Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog

M.L.King Day Hi20 ° Patchy Freezing Fog then Wintry Mix Likely

Monday Night Lo20 ° Wintry Mix Likely

Tuesday Hi31 ° Rain/Freezing Rain Likely

Tuesday Night Lo30 ° Rain Likely

Wednesday Hi36 ° Rain Likely

Wednesday Night Lo31 ° Chance Rain