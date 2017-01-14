Police ID victim in Methow Street homicide

WENATCHEE — Officials have identified the 21-year-old man shot and killed Thursday on the 1200 block of Methow Street as Gustavo Maldonado-Salamanca.

Longino Garibay, 79, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after he allegedly shot Maldonado-Salamanca in the chest with a .380-caliber pistol about 3:55 p.m. Thursday. Maldonado-Salamanca died at Central Washington Hospital about 4:30 p.m.

Investigators have learned that there were a variety of issues between Garibay and neighbors at the Applewood Apartments where both lived, according to a…