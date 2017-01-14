A frigid Friday without power

Update 4:30 p.m. Saturday

WENATCHEE — A 6:30 a.m. power outage knocked out electricity to 2,000 Chelan County PUD customers in central Wenatchee Friday, one of the coldest days of the year.

PUD crews got to work early, amid zero and sub-zero temperatures recorded around town. Power was restored to some areas as early as 8 a.m. Crews had restored electricity to all customers by 6 p.m.

The PUD set up a “warming center” with hot coffee and cell-phone charging stations in its headquarters auditorium at the corner of Fifth Street and North Wenatchee Avenue. Officials said a few people used the center throughout the day.

The neighborhoods last to be restored were between Third and Idaho streets from Buchanan to Cove avenues.

With temperatures ranging from zero to the mid-teens throughout the day, PUD officials asked residents of surrounding neighborhoods from Ninth to Ferry streets and from the Columbia River to Western Avenue to turn their thermostats down to 68 degrees or lower to ease the demand for power.

The outage was caused by a problem at the Miller Substation, near Fifth and Miller streets.

PUD crews brought in a mobile substation to keep power on to as many customers as possible, while they worked to find and repair the problem.

Update 4 p.m.: As power starts coming on to areas that have yet to be restored, wait 10 minutes before turning on furnaces and water heaters. This will put less stress on the system and be a big help to crews, PUD officials say.

Update 3:30 p.m.: Power remains out to about 300 Chelan County PUD customers in central Wenatchee, from Third to Idaho streets and from Buchanan to Cove streets. With the bitter cold, PUD crews ask everyone in the surrounding neighborhoods to help get power back on to everyone by turning thermostats down to 68 degrees or lower, if comfort allows. Surrounding neighborhoods are Ninth to Ferry streets from the Columbia River to Western Avenue until crews finish investigating the cause of hte outage. Turning down the heat eases the demand on power until the cause of the outage is determined, officials say.

Update 11:05 a.m.: Chelan County PUD customers still affected by the morning’s central Wenatchee power outage are now down to about 350. Crews are still working. Cause of outage isn’t yet known. Several other small, scattered outages remain around the city. Estimates to restore power are later this afternoon.

Update 10:15 a.m.: Power was restored to Orchard Middle School around 10 a.m. Most students had already gone home with parents. The small number of students still at the school will stay with teachers as they would on a normal school day. Parents can pick them up at any time during the day. After school buses will run as usual.

Update 9:50 a.m.: PUD is bringing in a mobile substation to keep power on to the customers who have it, while crews determine the problem and make repairs at Miller Substation. ETA for restoring power to all is still mid-afternoon.

Update 8:45 a.m.: Power has been restored to about half the original 2,000 Chelan County PUD customers affected by an early morning power outage in central Wenatchee. Estimated time to restore remaining customers is mid afternoon. The PUD has set up a warming station at its headquarters auditorium at the corner of Fifth Street and North Wenatchee Avenue. Hot coffee and cell phone charging stations are availalbe there — but bring your own chargers. The cause of the outage has yet to be announced. PUD may bring in a portable substation to restore power while crews work to fix the problem. The outage happened at about 6:45 a.m.

A problem at the Miller Street Substation has knocked out power to about 2,000 customers in central Wenatchee this morning, the Chelan County PUD reported.

The PUD says it has no estimated time for restoring power and has set up a warming station in the PUD Auditorium, 327 North Wenatchee Ave.

Crews are working to repair the problems. There also is a smaller outage in the Sunnyslope area affecting about 50 customers.

Power is also out at Orchard Middle School. The Wenatchee School District posted a notice on its website advising parents to keep their children at home this morning if possible. Parents are being called to pick up their children if possible if they are already at the school. The district will transport children not picked up to a warmer school if power is not soon restored. Phone service is also out for several other Wenatchee schools.

The PUD says customers in the outage areas can help them more quickly restore power by doing these things:

“Turn off your furnace, appliances and all but one light. Turn off the circut breaker to your hot water heater. Wait 10 minutes after power is restored before turning these items back on. This reduces the strain on the system as it picks up the waiting electrical load when the power comes back on, and can help prevent a much longer outage.”