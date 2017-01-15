Prep Saturday: Ephrata takes bronze at River City wrestling duals

POST FALLS, Idaho — The Ephrata wrestling team bounced back from a rough opening-day performance to capture first place in the bronze bracket of the River City Duals in Post Falls, Idaho on Saturday. Tigers freshman Mac Laird and sophomore lightweight Sammy Flores both finished the tournament undefeated.

“We looked rusty and weren’t real crisp to start out,” Ephrata coach P.J. Anderson said. “We wrestled Post Falls in the first round (Friday) and they kind of put it to us.…