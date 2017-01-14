State officials urge no repeal of Obamacare

OLYMPIA — As federal lawmakers took their first steps toward repealing Obamacare this week, officials in Washington state were arguing against it with numbers.

Figures released from the state Office of Fiscal Management show that counties in North Central Washington have among the highest percentages of residents insured through the Affordable Care Act, and are among the largest beneficiaries in the state of federal subsidies through either expanded Medicaid or the marketplace where residents buy private health plans with cut-rate…