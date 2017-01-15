Wild cruise to comfortable win over Capitals

WENATCHEE — A night after clinching a postseason berth, the Wenatchee Wild kept their momentum going, putting together an impressive performance at both ends of the ice in a 6-0 win over the Cowichan Valley Capitals at the Town Toyota Center on Saturday. It was Wenatchee’s fourth consecutive victory.

The Wild jumped out to a first-period lead on a goal from Colin Burston seven minutes in, but they did most of their damage in a dominant second stanza. After outshooting…