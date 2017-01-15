The Wenatchee World

Hydrologic Outlook issued January 15 at 12:00AM PST until January 15 at 4:00AM PST by NWS

...Rain and snowmelt may cause localized flooding issues next week... A change in the weather pattern next week will bring above freezing temperatures to much of the region and the potential for significant rainfall to far eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. With widespread low elevation snow across the Inland

Overnight

Lo8° Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi20° Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog then Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday Night

Lo10° Slight Chance Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog

M.L.King Day

Hi20° Patchy Freezing Fog then Wintry Mix Likely

Monday Night

Lo20° Wintry Mix Likely

Tuesday

Hi31° Rain/Freezing Rain Likely

Tuesday Night

Lo30° Rain Likely

Wednesday

Hi36° Rain Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo31° Chance Rain

Thursday

Hi39° Chance Rain

Wild cruise to comfortable win over Capitals

by Daniel Rubens.
WENATCHEE — A night after clinching a postseason berth, the Wenatchee Wild kept their momentum going, putting together an impressive performance at both ends of the ice in a 6-0 win over the Cowichan Valley Capitals at the Town Toyota Center on Saturday. It was Wenatchee’s fourth consecutive victory.

The Wild jumped out to a first-period lead on a goal from Colin Burston seven minutes in, but they did most of their damage in a dominant second stanza. After outshooting…

