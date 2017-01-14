WVC men’s basketball team falls short in shootout with Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA — The Wenatchee Valley College men’s basketball team narrowly fell to the Walla Walla Community College Warriors in Walla Walla on Friday, losing 99-92.

Two Walla Walla players, Gabe Porter and Dalton Thompson, tore through the Knights’ defense, putting up 55 points between them. The Warriors buried WVC with 13 3-pointers to the Knights’ four. Despite the dominating performance from deep from its opponent, WVC only trailed by seven heading into the second half, staying competitive thanks to…