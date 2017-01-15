The Wenatchee World

Agnes Swan
Wenatchee, WA

...Rain and snowmelt may cause localized flooding issues next week... A change in the weather pattern next week will bring above freezing temperatures to much of the region and the potential for significant rainfall to far eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. With widespread low elevation snow across the Inland

Today

Hi19° Patchy Freezing Fog

Tonight

Lo8° Patchy Freezing Fog

M.L.King Day

Hi21° Patchy Freezing Fog then Wintry Mix Likely

Monday Night

Lo19° Wintry Mix Likely

Tuesday

Hi32° Rain/Freezing Rain Likely

Tuesday Night

Lo31° Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday

Hi37° Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo32° Rain Likely

Thursday

Hi37° Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Rain

Agnes Swan

Wenatchee, WA

Agnes Swan, a 60-year resident of Wenatchee, WA, passed away peacefully on
January 5, 2017, at the age of 87. Agnes was born on December 21, 1929, in
Enterprise, OR, to Ellis and Edna Pratt. She was the oldest of three siblings:
Norma McCauley, of Walla Walla, WA, Bob Pratt of Mountain Home, ID, and Jim
Pratt of Milton-Freewater, OR.

Over the years, her home was a gathering place for many, always with an array
of home-baked goods within easy reach. After retiring from a 25-year
successful banking career, she continued pursuing her love for people and
enjoyed many friendships through volunteering for the past 32 years. The
Wenatchee Apple Commission, the Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center and
the Wenatchee Eagles are just to name a few. Agnes was a member of Grace
Lutheran Church and the Wenatchee Eagles Auxiliary #204.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Ronald Swan; daughter, Janice Koenig
Ridgway; her parents; sister, Norma; and brother, Jim. She is survived by her
son, Ron Clark (Lorry) of Wenatchee WA; three grandchildren: Dustin Clark
(Renee) of Doylestown, PA, Evan Clark of Citrus Heights, CA, and Caitlin Clark
Howell (Jeff) of Salt Lake City, UT; three great-grandchildren: Addison and
Hudson Clark, Jett Howell, and baby boy, Howell, due, May 2017.

The family would like to extend their gratitude of thanks for the kindness and
compassionate care she received from the doctors and nurses at Confluence
Hospital, Home Health Hospice Care and the wonderful staff at Columbia Heights
Retirement Community.

Please express your thoughts and memories on the on-line guestbook at
htttp://www.jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are through Jones & Jones -
Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA, and services will be announced at a later
date.

