Agnes Swan

Wenatchee, WA

Agnes Swan, a 60-year resident of Wenatchee, WA, passed away peacefully on

January 5, 2017, at the age of 87. Agnes was born on December 21, 1929, in

Enterprise, OR, to Ellis and Edna Pratt. She was the oldest of three siblings:

Norma McCauley, of Walla Walla, WA, Bob Pratt of Mountain Home, ID, and Jim

Pratt of Milton-Freewater, OR.

Over the years, her home was a gathering place for many, always with an array

of home-baked goods within easy reach. After retiring from a 25-year

successful banking career, she continued pursuing her love for people and

enjoyed many friendships through volunteering for the past 32 years. The

Wenatchee Apple Commission, the Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center and

the Wenatchee Eagles are just to name a few. Agnes was a member of Grace

Lutheran Church and the Wenatchee Eagles Auxiliary #204.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Ronald Swan; daughter, Janice Koenig

Ridgway; her parents; sister, Norma; and brother, Jim. She is survived by her

son, Ron Clark (Lorry) of Wenatchee WA; three grandchildren: Dustin Clark

(Renee) of Doylestown, PA, Evan Clark of Citrus Heights, CA, and Caitlin Clark

Howell (Jeff) of Salt Lake City, UT; three great-grandchildren: Addison and

Hudson Clark, Jett Howell, and baby boy, Howell, due, May 2017.

The family would like to extend their gratitude of thanks for the kindness and

compassionate care she received from the doctors and nurses at Confluence

Hospital, Home Health Hospice Care and the wonderful staff at Columbia Heights

Retirement Community.

Please express your thoughts and memories on the on-line guestbook at

htttp://www.jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are through Jones & Jones -

Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA, and services will be announced at a later

date.