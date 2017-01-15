Alma S. (Cavanaugh) Bolton

Alma S. (Cavanaugh) Bolton passed away peacefully, at the age of 97, on

January 4, 2017, due to complications from a fall. Alma was a very loving

mother and friend, a devout Christian, whose faith never wavered. As an active

member in her church, at the age of 93, she was still assisting in caring for

her church and its members. She filled many hours crocheting beautiful items

for herself and others, including baby hats for newborns in the hospital

nursery. Her passion for house plants, gardening and maintaining her yard kept

her young and spry into her nineties. Throughout her long, eventful, happy,

and healthy life, she set a good example for others to follow. We can hear her

heavenly father saying, “Well done my good and faithful servant, welcome

home.”

Alma was born to William H. and Lavinia (Terwilliger) Cavanaugh on December

18, 1919, in Helix, OR. She and her three siblings were raised on Sheehan

Flats/Badger Mountain, where her parents were wheat ranchers. They also raised

a few farm animals to bring in extra money by selling milk, cream and butter.

As the oldest child, Alma drove a horse drawn wagon to Alstown to deliver

these products to market. Alstown, now a ghost town, was a small thriving

community on a branch line of the Great Northern Railroad on Douglas Creek,

not far from Waterville.

She met and later married John “Jack” F. Frye in 1938. After marriage, Alma

and John continued to live on Sheehan Flats before making moves to Rock

Island, WA, where he worked at Keokuk during WWII, to Waterville for a number

of years, then in 1957, settling in Wenatchee. Over these years, Alma was a

wife, a homemaker, and became a mother to seven children. When her children

were moving into adulthood, she began working as a CNA at nursing homes. She

had a servant’s heart and was loved and respected by her co-workers and the

residents.

Alma is survived by her sister, Helen M. Racus; sons: Robert R. Frye of Pekin,

IL, and Larry L. Frye of East Wenatchee, WA; daughters: Betty L. Hertlein of

Creston, WA, and Connie J. Greenwalt of Vancouver, WA. She is also survived by

22 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren, and 19 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; brothers: Irvin and Leo Cavanaugh;

and three sons: John H., Michael H., and James R. Frye.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for Monday, February 20, 2017, at 2:30 p.m.,

at Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, located at 711 Grant Rd., East Wenatchee,

WA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army.

Arrangements are assisted by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee,

WA.