Duane R. “Tony” Eldred

Wenatchee, WA

On Tuesday, January 10, 2017, Tony Eldred was called Home to our Father in

Heaven. He was born Duane Robert Eldred on Wednesday, January 3, 1934, to

Charles G. “Chick” and Eugenie (LaBell) Eldred in Seattle, WA. Tony spent his

childhood in the West Seattle area, graduating from West Seattle High School

and continued his education at the University of Washington, graduating in

1959.

On Apple Blossom weekend of 1967, he met Carol Jean Schuler, and they married

in Seattle later that year. On October 7, 2016, Tony and Carol celebrated

their 49th wedding anniversary with great joy. As a young married couple, Tony

and Carol lived in various parts of Eastern Washington, before they were

transferred to Wenatchee in March of 1974. They both loved the area and

decided to put down roots to raise their children, Jennifer and Damian.

Throughout his life in Wenatchee, Tony was an active member of both St.

Joseph’s Catholic Church and in the community. He enjoyed volunteering his

time with the Knights of Columbus, and was a supporter of Boy Scouts, youth

baseball, and especially St. Joseph’s Catholic School. Tony was grateful for

the many friendships he developed over the years, and cherished these

relationships deeply.

As a young man, he was drawn to biology, but discovered his passion in

fisheries. It was this passion that led him to a rewarding career with the

Washing State Department of Fisheries and Wildlife. He said many times during

his 55 years with the state, that he never worked a single day because of how

much he loved what he did. While with the department, Tony held many roles and

approached everything he did with enthusiasm and unmatched expertise. The only

thing he loved more than what he did was his family, and watching his family

grow up. His children, and especially his grandchildren (Jason, William,

Maggie, Cameron, and Ellie) always put a twinkle in his eye. He thoroughly

enjoyed hearing about their latest adventures, and was their biggest

cheerleader for whatever they were pursuing, and he encouraged them with

gusto.

Tony is survived by his beloved bride, Carol; daughter, Jennifer Sinclair

(John), and grandsons, Jason, William, and Cameron; and son, Damian, (Amy),

and his granddaughters, Maggie and Ellie. He was preceded in death by his

parents; and his sister, Jean Eldred.

Tony’s Rosary Vigil will be Monday, January 16, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. at St.

Joseph’s Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Tuesday,

January 17, 2017, at 11:00 a.m., at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial

gifts may be given to the Building Fund of St. Joseph’s Parish. Arrangements

are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.