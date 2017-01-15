The Wenatchee World

Weather:

12°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Hydrologic Outlook issued January 15 at 12:00AM PST until January 16 at 5:00PM PST by NWS

...Rain and snowmelt may cause localized flooding issues next week... A change in the weather pattern next week will bring above freezing temperatures to much of the region and the potential for significant rainfall to far eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. With widespread low elevation snow across the Inland

Today

Hi19° Patchy Freezing Fog

Tonight

Lo8° Patchy Freezing Fog

M.L.King Day

Hi21° Patchy Freezing Fog then Wintry Mix Likely

Monday Night

Lo19° Wintry Mix Likely

Tuesday

Hi32° Rain/Freezing Rain Likely

Tuesday Night

Lo31° Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday

Hi37° Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo32° Rain Likely

Thursday

Hi37° Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Rain

Duane R. “Tony” Eldred

Website Staff
Send to Kindle
Print This

photo Buy this photo

Photo provided

Duane R. “Tony” Eldred

Wenatchee, WA

On Tuesday, January 10, 2017, Tony Eldred was called Home to our Father in
Heaven. He was born Duane Robert Eldred on Wednesday, January 3, 1934, to
Charles G. “Chick” and Eugenie (LaBell) Eldred in Seattle, WA. Tony spent his
childhood in the West Seattle area, graduating from West Seattle High School
and continued his education at the University of Washington, graduating in
1959.

On Apple Blossom weekend of 1967, he met Carol Jean Schuler, and they married
in Seattle later that year. On October 7, 2016, Tony and Carol celebrated
their 49th wedding anniversary with great joy. As a young married couple, Tony
and Carol lived in various parts of Eastern Washington, before they were
transferred to Wenatchee in March of 1974. They both loved the area and
decided to put down roots to raise their children, Jennifer and Damian.

Throughout his life in Wenatchee, Tony was an active member of both St.
Joseph’s Catholic Church and in the community. He enjoyed volunteering his
time with the Knights of Columbus, and was a supporter of Boy Scouts, youth
baseball, and especially St. Joseph’s Catholic School. Tony was grateful for
the many friendships he developed over the years, and cherished these
relationships deeply.

As a young man, he was drawn to biology, but discovered his passion in
fisheries. It was this passion that led him to a rewarding career with the
Washing State Department of Fisheries and Wildlife. He said many times during
his 55 years with the state, that he never worked a single day because of how
much he loved what he did. While with the department, Tony held many roles and
approached everything he did with enthusiasm and unmatched expertise. The only
thing he loved more than what he did was his family, and watching his family
grow up. His children, and especially his grandchildren (Jason, William,
Maggie, Cameron, and Ellie) always put a twinkle in his eye. He thoroughly
enjoyed hearing about their latest adventures, and was their biggest
cheerleader for whatever they were pursuing, and he encouraged them with
gusto.

Tony is survived by his beloved bride, Carol; daughter, Jennifer Sinclair
(John), and grandsons, Jason, William, and Cameron; and son, Damian, (Amy),
and his granddaughters, Maggie and Ellie. He was preceded in death by his
parents; and his sister, Jean Eldred.

Tony’s Rosary Vigil will be Monday, January 16, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. at St.
Joseph’s Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Tuesday,
January 17, 2017, at 11:00 a.m., at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial
gifts may be given to the Building Fund of St. Joseph’s Parish. Arrangements
are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.

Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.

Comments Help

A few important points:

  • You must have a Disqus account to comment (your Wenatchee World login and Disqus login are completely separate)
  • You must provide your first and last name
  • Your comment must be civil

For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy

Advertisements

 