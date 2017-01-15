Duane R. “Tony” Eldred
Duane R. “Tony” Eldred
Wenatchee, WA
On Tuesday, January 10, 2017, Tony Eldred was called Home to our Father in
Heaven. He was born Duane Robert Eldred on Wednesday, January 3, 1934, to
Charles G. “Chick” and Eugenie (LaBell) Eldred in Seattle, WA. Tony spent his
childhood in the West Seattle area, graduating from West Seattle High School
and continued his education at the University of Washington, graduating in
1959.
On Apple Blossom weekend of 1967, he met Carol Jean Schuler, and they married
in Seattle later that year. On October 7, 2016, Tony and Carol celebrated
their 49th wedding anniversary with great joy. As a young married couple, Tony
and Carol lived in various parts of Eastern Washington, before they were
transferred to Wenatchee in March of 1974. They both loved the area and
decided to put down roots to raise their children, Jennifer and Damian.
Throughout his life in Wenatchee, Tony was an active member of both St.
Joseph’s Catholic Church and in the community. He enjoyed volunteering his
time with the Knights of Columbus, and was a supporter of Boy Scouts, youth
baseball, and especially St. Joseph’s Catholic School. Tony was grateful for
the many friendships he developed over the years, and cherished these
relationships deeply.
As a young man, he was drawn to biology, but discovered his passion in
fisheries. It was this passion that led him to a rewarding career with the
Washing State Department of Fisheries and Wildlife. He said many times during
his 55 years with the state, that he never worked a single day because of how
much he loved what he did. While with the department, Tony held many roles and
approached everything he did with enthusiasm and unmatched expertise. The only
thing he loved more than what he did was his family, and watching his family
grow up. His children, and especially his grandchildren (Jason, William,
Maggie, Cameron, and Ellie) always put a twinkle in his eye. He thoroughly
enjoyed hearing about their latest adventures, and was their biggest
cheerleader for whatever they were pursuing, and he encouraged them with
gusto.
Tony is survived by his beloved bride, Carol; daughter, Jennifer Sinclair
(John), and grandsons, Jason, William, and Cameron; and son, Damian, (Amy),
and his granddaughters, Maggie and Ellie. He was preceded in death by his
parents; and his sister, Jean Eldred.
Tony’s Rosary Vigil will be Monday, January 16, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. at St.
Joseph’s Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Tuesday,
January 17, 2017, at 11:00 a.m., at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial
gifts may be given to the Building Fund of St. Joseph’s Parish. Arrangements
are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
