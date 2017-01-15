The Wenatchee World

Hydrologic Outlook issued January 15 at 12:00AM PST until January 16 at 5:00PM PST by NWS

...Rain and snowmelt may cause localized flooding issues next week... A change in the weather pattern next week will bring above freezing temperatures to much of the region and the potential for significant rainfall to far eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. With widespread low elevation snow across the Inland

Today

Hi19° Patchy Freezing Fog

Tonight

Lo8° Patchy Freezing Fog

M.L.King Day

Hi21° Patchy Freezing Fog then Wintry Mix Likely

Monday Night

Lo19° Wintry Mix Likely

Tuesday

Hi32° Rain/Freezing Rain Likely

Tuesday Night

Lo31° Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday

Hi37° Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo32° Rain Likely

Thursday

Hi37° Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Rain

Joyce Baskin

Website Staff
Joyce Baskin

1932-2017

Wenatchee, WA

Joyce Kathleen Baskin was born January 21, 1932, in Minneapolis, MN, to
parents, Joseph and Evelyn. She had four brothers and one sister. In her
youth, she was a champion horse rider. She lived all over the United States
during her lifetime, and loved living in Hong Kong for a year. 22 years ago,
Joyce moved to Wenatchee, WA, with her husband, Richard, to help raise her
granddaughter, Sarah. She loved living in Wenatchee and was very active with
community volunteering in several local organizations. Joyce worked and then
volunteered at the Wenatchee Senior Center.

While raising her family, and moving her family 15 times, she had many jobs.
They included an executive secretary, administrative assistant, production
coordinator and even a drive-in carhop. She was the head of the Mayor’s
Commission on the Status of Women in Omaha in the 1970’s. Her favorite job was
where she met her husband, Richard. Her other favorite jobs were the volunteer
work she did in Wenatchee. Joyce always spoke her mind and tried to make
thoughtful decisions. She loved life, laughter and first class travel. Joyce
could speak to anyone and she adored talking to people and hearing their
stories.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Richard; son, Kevin and his wife,
Mary; grandson, Jesse Aguayo and his wife, Karen; daughter, Morrisa and her
husband, Steve Kaster and granddaughter, Sarah Kaster.

A Memorial Service will be held this spring. A notification of date and time
will follow. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guest
book at jonesjonesbetts.com. Ar-rangements are by Jones & Jones - Betts
Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.

In lieu of flowers, if you would like, please send donations to the Wenatchee
Valley Senior Center, the Friends of the Wenatchee Library and the Wenatchee
Symphony.

