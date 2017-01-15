Joyce Baskin

1932-2017

Wenatchee, WA

Joyce Kathleen Baskin was born January 21, 1932, in Minneapolis, MN, to

parents, Joseph and Evelyn. She had four brothers and one sister. In her

youth, she was a champion horse rider. She lived all over the United States

during her lifetime, and loved living in Hong Kong for a year. 22 years ago,

Joyce moved to Wenatchee, WA, with her husband, Richard, to help raise her

granddaughter, Sarah. She loved living in Wenatchee and was very active with

community volunteering in several local organizations. Joyce worked and then

volunteered at the Wenatchee Senior Center.

While raising her family, and moving her family 15 times, she had many jobs.

They included an executive secretary, administrative assistant, production

coordinator and even a drive-in carhop. She was the head of the Mayor’s

Commission on the Status of Women in Omaha in the 1970’s. Her favorite job was

where she met her husband, Richard. Her other favorite jobs were the volunteer

work she did in Wenatchee. Joyce always spoke her mind and tried to make

thoughtful decisions. She loved life, laughter and first class travel. Joyce

could speak to anyone and she adored talking to people and hearing their

stories.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Richard; son, Kevin and his wife,

Mary; grandson, Jesse Aguayo and his wife, Karen; daughter, Morrisa and her

husband, Steve Kaster and granddaughter, Sarah Kaster.

A Memorial Service will be held this spring. A notification of date and time

will follow. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guest

book at jonesjonesbetts.com. Ar-rangements are by Jones & Jones - Betts

Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.

In lieu of flowers, if you would like, please send donations to the Wenatchee

Valley Senior Center, the Friends of the Wenatchee Library and the Wenatchee

Symphony.