Maryann Pattison

July 30, 1925 - January 1, 2017

Maryann Pattison, 91, a longtime resident of Wenatchee, WA, passed away

peacefully January 1, 2017, from pneumonia. She was born July 30, 1925, in

Wenatchee, the daughter of Jess and Hilda (Franklin) Patty. She attended

Colockum Grade School, Wenatchee Junior High, graduated from Pilot Rock High

School and attended Oregon State University. She met the love of her life,

Thomas Pattison and they married in Chelan, WA, August 17, 1951, They were

married for 56 years. They started their family in Chelan, and later moved to

Wenatchee in 1959. She enjoyed camping, bowling, golfing and card games. You

could hardly ever beat her at a game of cribbage. Maryann was a very devoted

wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Pattison; and daughter, Nancy

Aasen. Maryann is survived by two sons, Tom and Dan; five grandchildren; and

three great-grandchildren.

The family gives a special thanks to residents and staff of Hearthstone

Cottage for their loving care of Maryann.

Services will be held at First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington Street,

on Sunday, January 22, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. Telfords Chapel of the Valley, East

Wenatchee, is in charge of the arrangements.