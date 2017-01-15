Robert Dale Shreiner

March 14, 1929 - January 8, 2017

Wenatchee, WA

Robert “Bob” Shreiner was born in Wenatchee, WA, on March 14, 1929, to Newton

“Dewey” Shreiner and Minnie Ruth Terry Shreiner and passed away at home on

Sunday, January 8, 2017. He was the youngest son of Dewey and Minnie; his

older brother was Leroy, his older sister was Lois Jean Swaim, and his younger

sister is Carol Ann Bonnickson.

He attended the old Lincoln Elementary School and graduated from Wenatchee

High School in the late forties and enlisted in the Navy. He spent two years

as a mechanic and fireman, serving on various ships in the Pacific and in

Alaskan waters. On November 23, 1949, Bob married Shirley Hampton and they

spent over 66 happy years together. After Bob’s discharge from the U.S. Navy,

they made the first and only home here in the Wenatchee Valley. Oldest

daughter, Marjorie, followed along in 1950, with Ann arriving in 1952, David

in 1955, and Don in 1958. As the years passed, Shirley and Bob enjoyed

membership in the Appleland Promenaders, a local square dancing group and the

Good Sam RV Club. Bob proudly served as a volunteer fireman for Chelan County

for over 25 years and retired from Northwest Wholesale in the early 90’s.

Bob loved to hunt and fish and in 2015, he was able to take one last trip up

the Colockum, where the family celebrated his 70th year, hunting at elk camp.

The last several years, he spent his time close to the camp, enjoying the

wilderness and the free, fresh air. He was also known for his wicked sense of

humor. His quick wit, sarcasm and sense of fun kept both family and friends on

their toes; Bob loved a good laugh and was willing to share with everyone. He

was a great handyman, finding ways to help with anything anyone in his family

needed; he would cut wood, and wasn’t afraid to tackle remodeling, landscaping

or extensive gardening projects. He loved his grandchildren and spending time

with them was one of the delights of his life; being one of the ‘kids’, making

the family vacations to Lopez Island enjoyable and memorable for all made him

as happy as anything in the world.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leroy, a Navy pilot lost in

the Pacific during World War II; sister, Lois Swaim; beloved daughter,

Marjorie; and just this past August, by his wife, Shirley. He is survived by

his daughter, Ann Tyrrell; sons: Dave (Dawne) Shreiner, Don (Betsey Stahler)

Shreiner; and sister, Carol Bonnickson. Also mourning the loss of their

grandpa and great-grandpa are ten grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Services for Robert Dale “Bob” Shreiner will be held Saturday, January 21,

2017, at 1:00 p.m. at the Wenatchee Brethren Baptist Church, 535 Okanogan

Avenue, Wenatchee, WA. A reception will follow in the lower level Fellowship

Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

