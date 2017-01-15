Wilford I. Stevens

East Wenatchee, WA

Wilford I. Stevens, 88, a longtime resident of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away

peacefully on Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at Blossom Creek Memory Care, with

his wife, Betty, by his side. He was born on July 29, 1928, in Bruce, WI, to

Samuel and Pearl Stevens. Wilford and his nine sisters and brothers spent

their youth on the family farm in Bruce, where he enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He joined the Army in 1946, where he trained as a paratrooper. Most of his

time in the service was spent overseas in Japan and the Philippines. He was

awarded the World War II Victory Medal for his service overseas. Wilford was

honorably discharged from the Army in 1948.

After returning home, he married Betty Clark on September 2, 1948, in

Ladysmith, WI. Shortly after their marriage, they moved to the Wenatchee area,

where they raised four wonderful children. Wilford began his life-long career

in 1953, working for Alcoa as a general mechanic and earning his journeyman

status in welding. He retired from Alcoa after 39 years, and always spoke

highly of the company. He thought it was a great place to work.

After retirement, he passed on his welding knowledge by volunteering at

Eastmont High School in the metals shop. When Wilford was not working, he

loved to spend time with his family. They enjoyed many camping trips, where he

taught his children how to fish with homemade cane poles. He was also an avid

hunter and passed this tradition on to his two boys. They spent many hunting

seasons together, telling stories around the fire at deer camp. Wilford spent

a few years coaching for East Wenatchee Little League Baseball, but loved all

sports. He was a fan of all of Eastmont Athletics throughout his years here.

Wilford could always be found catching a game at one of the ball fields, or in

the gym watching basketball or wrestling. He was always willing to talk sports

with everyone he met. To this day, he still has his folding chair up in the

Press Box at the Dan White Baseball Field.

Wilford was preceded in death by his father, Samuel, and mother, Pearl;

sisters: Millie, Rachel, Dorothy and Alice; brothers: Don, Sam, and Arnie. He

is survived by his loving wife, Betty; daughter, Gwen (Butch) Fletcher of Deer

Park, WA; daughter, Debbie (Chuck) Gallaher of Wenatchee, WA; son, Tom (Laura)

Stevens, and son, Rich (Lauri) Stevens, both of East Wenatchee, WA; seven

grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are Wilford’s sister, Gwen Roberts of Wenatchee, WA; brother,

Rex (Bea) Stevens of Roseburg, OR; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2017, at 1:30 p.m.

at Eastmont Baptist Church with Pastor Dallas Stringer officiating. In lieu of

flowers, memorials can be made to Eastmont High School Athletics or Veterans

Affairs (VA). See his online guestbook at www.telfordschapel.com. Arrangements

are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.