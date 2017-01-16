The Wenatchee World

Weather:

14°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Ice Storm Warning issued January 16 at 3:32PM PST until January 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS

...LIGHT ICING POSSIBLE TUESDAY MORNING AND AFTERNOON. HEAVY ICE AND SNOW ACCUMULATIONS EXPECTED TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY... .SEVERAL ROUNDS OF MOISTURE OVERRUN THE VERY COLD AIR MASS IN PLACE. THE FIRST ROUND ARRIVES TUESDAY MORNING NEAR THE CASCADES AND SPREADS EAST LATE MORNING AND AFTERNOON. THIS WILL BE LIGHT BUT ALSO IN THE FORM OF SLEET...FREEZING RAIN...AND SNOW. HEAVIER

Tonight

Lo10° Slight Chance Wintry Mix and Patchy Freezing Fog

Tuesday

Hi26° Wintry Mix

Tuesday Night

Lo24° Freezing Rain

Wednesday

Hi33° Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo30° Wintry Mix Likely then Slight Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi37° Slight Chance Snow then Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo28° Cloudy

Friday

Hi35° Rain Likely

Friday Night

Lo26° Snow Likely

Saturday

Hi34° Chance Rain/Snow

Art of Community | We can address the wildfire issue in NCW

by By Rufus WoodsPublisher
Send to Kindle
Print This

It is remarkable how a small group of committed individuals in North Central Washington have changed the conversation in the state and in Washington, D.C., about what we can collectively do to address the wildfire threat in NCW.

These leaders have proven Margaret Mead correct in her view that one should never doubt the power of a small group of thoughtful, committed  people to change the world.

Rather than waiting for the federal and state governments to lead the way…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 