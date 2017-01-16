Art of Community | We can address the wildfire issue in NCW
It is remarkable how a small group of committed individuals in North Central Washington have changed the conversation in the state and in Washington, D.C., about what we can collectively do to address the wildfire threat in NCW.
These leaders have proven Margaret Mead correct in her view that one should never doubt the power of a small group of thoughtful, committed people to change the world.
Rather than waiting for the federal and state governments to lead the way…