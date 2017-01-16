Births
Confluence Health, Wenatchee
Amanda and Adam Newell, Leavenworth: Daughter, Elizabeth Diane, Dec. 13
Chrystal and Daniel Lucero, Omak: Daughter, Hailey Louisa, Dec. 28
Yanis and Kevin Doll, East Wenatchee: Son, Xaiden Michael, Dec. 29
Kyla Perez-Chavolla and Joseph Newbry, Wenatchee: Son, Joseph Alma, Dec. 29
Brynne and Curtis Wilcox, East Wenatchee: Son, Dashell Clay, Dec. 29
Kellie and Dustin Zahn, Methow: Son, Hunter Douglas, Dec. 29
Kayla and Michael Zodrow, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Zoey Gail, Dec. 29
Amy Johnson and…